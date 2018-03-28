Census citizenship question could prompt blank response

Washington (CNN) As community leaders grapple with how to handle a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, some are contemplating the idea of non-citizens leaving it blank while filling out the rest of the form to make sure that minority groups are still counted.

Several leaders who were part of the 2010 Census partner program -- designed to bring in local leaders "to raise awareness of and encourage participation" -- say that even though they oppose a citizenship question, they realize that discounting portions of the population will hurt some communities and are looking for a creative way of avoiding it.

"If they don't feel comfortable, that's their personal decision, but we want to make sure everyone gets counted," said Howard Shih, research and policy director for the Asian American Federation, who was part of the partner program in 2010 and expects to work with the Census again in 2020. "Typically if there is missing information, the person is still counted."

The problem is that avoiding the question may technically be against the law.

Census law says that anyone who "refuses or willfully neglects ... to answer, to the best of his knowledge, any of the questions" could be fined up to $100, and anyone who answers falsely could be fined up to $500.

