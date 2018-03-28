(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden regrets saying that if he were in high school, he would fight President Donald Trump over the way Trump has talked about women.

"I don't want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy," Biden said, referring to the President.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Biden emphasized in the "Pod Save America" interview that he was referring to how he would have acted if he were in high school, not how he would act toward the President today.

"Now, the idea that I would actually physically get in a contest with a President of the United States or anybody else now is not what I said," Biden told the podcast. "It is not what this was about, but I should have just left it alone."

The former vice president added: "What I did say back when he was running, when he made these comments about being able to grab women in their private places and so on and so forth -- I was asked during the campaign whether or not, do I regret not being able to debate Trump. And I said, you know if we were in high school -- and I did this again, I said if we were in high school -- and he said that in the presence of my sister, I would take him behind the gym," Biden said.