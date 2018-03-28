White House calls police shootings of black men 'a local matter'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has encouraged police officers to be rougher on suspects they arrest. He has deployed federal authorities to stem gun violence in Chicago. And he has repeatedly called for police nationwide to implement tough-on-crime policies.

But when it comes to the deaths of black men at the hands of police, Trump believes those incidents are a "local matter" that "should be left up to the local authorities," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

"Certainly a terrible incident," Sanders said when asked about the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Stephon Clark in California. "This is something that is a local matter and that's something that we feel should be left up to the local authorities at this point in time."

Louisiana's attorney general on Tuesday announced the state would not be filing charges against the two officers involved in Sterling's death . The US Justice Department had announced in May that it would not bring civil rights charges against the officers following an investigation.

Pressed about the national implications of the cases and the national outcry that has sounded out in the wake of numerous police shootings of black men in recent years, Sanders stood by her comments.

