'Roseanne' reboot is damn good. The star deserves none of the credit

Clay Cane is a Sirius XM radio host and the author of "Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race." Follow him on Twitter @claycane. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Originally, I had decided not to watch the reboot of "Roseanne" because of Barr's vocal and bizarre worship of Donald Trump.

Clay Cane

I make no apologies for not being a Trump supporter. Moreover, I don't subscribe to the belief that we who oppose Trump should try to "understand" the "misunderstood" Trump supporter. No one called for people to try to "understand" President Obama's supporters when he was in office. No one said Obama supporters were "ignored" over the years. No one gave Obama supporters the title of working class -- as if only white men in red states are the working class.

The column inches, airtime, and dissertations given to Trump supporters are by comparison astounding.

However, when I heard that Wanda Sykes , one of the greatest comics of our time, was a head writer on the new "Roseanne," I decided to give the show a chance. In addition, the very idea of the reboot came from "The Talk's" Sara Gilbert (Darlene), who clearly isn't a Trumpet. Plus, Oscar nominee for "Lady Bird" Laurie Metcalf was returning as Roseanne's sister Jackie (it's hard for me to resist anything that features the wildly talented Metcalf). John Goodman, back as Roseanne's husband Dan, is a phenomenal actor who killed it as Rex Tillerson on SNL. Outside of Barr, there is a compelling cross-generational relevance in the cast and creators.