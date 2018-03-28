Why the Stevens gun manifesto is beyond irresponsible

Robert A. Levy is chairman of the Cato Institute. He served as co-counsel to the plaintiffs in District of Columbia v. Heller. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Perhaps the most blatant symptom of the cultural divide in America is the post-Parkland call to repeal the Second Amendment -- most recently jump-started by retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens. He writes in The New York Times that repeal "would be simple" and "would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States." That's indisputably incorrect on both counts.

Not only is repeal unattainable, it would also be ineffective and unnecessary. Despite Justice Stevens' preposterous assertion that the Second Amendment is the "only legal rule" protecting gun sellers, 44 states include a right to bear arms in their state constitutions . And there are numerous laws both ensuring and limiting the rights of buyers and sellers.

What makes the Stevens manifesto especially irresponsible is that it would rupture the social fabric in this country -- leading to turmoil, lawlessness and violence. Considering the fervor of many gun-rights advocates, it's quite possible that not even reversal of Roe v. Wade would incite such rage. And to what end? Very few Americans believe gun rights are absolute.