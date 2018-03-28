Parents in Utah can no longer be prosecuted for 'free range' kids

(CNN) Helicopter parents are taking a hit in Utah.

That's because Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill earlier this month that makes it OK for parents to let their children "free range."

It's believed to be the first state in the nation to pass such a law.

The measure essentially changes the state's legal definition of neglect, meaning parents won't be prosecuted for letting their children (of appropriate age) do things like walk to school by themselves, go to the store alone, play outside unsupervised, sit in a vehicle alone or stay at home by themselves.

The lawmaker who sponsored the legislation, Republican state Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, said he wanted to keep police and state agencies from arresting parents for things like letting their kids walk to school unaccompanied.

Read More