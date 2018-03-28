Breaking News

Sudden infant death syndrome may have genetic basis, study suggests

By Mark Lieber, CNN

Updated 6:30 PM ET, Wed March 28, 2018

Familiar with the Back to Sleep campaign to eliminate sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS, one of the leading causes of infant death? Called &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nichd.nih.gov/sts/campaign/Pages/default.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Safe to Sleep&lt;/a&gt; today, it urges parents to put babies to sleep on their backs, never on the stomach, until age 1. Since the start of the campaign in 1994, SIDS rates have dropped by half, which is why it was chosen by the American Academy of Pediatrics as one of the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.aap.org/en-us/advocacy-and-policy/aap-health-initiatives/7-great-achievements/Pages/default.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;most important achievements in children&#39;s health&lt;/a&gt; in the past 40 years.
Familiar with the Back to Sleep campaign to eliminate sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS, one of the leading causes of infant death? Called Safe to Sleep today, it urges parents to put babies to sleep on their backs, never on the stomach, until age 1. Since the start of the campaign in 1994, SIDS rates have dropped by half, which is why it was chosen by the American Academy of Pediatrics as one of the most important achievements in children's health in the past 40 years.
Routine vaccinations are life-saving for many children. Just look at polio, which once killed or disabled thousands, and which has now been eradicated in the United States due to vaccination efforts. Before vaccines were developed, for example, rotavirus killed about 450,000 children worldwide each year. In the United States, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) took the lives of 1,200 annually.
Routine vaccinations are life-saving for many children. Just look at polio, which once killed or disabled thousands, and which has now been eradicated in the United States due to vaccination efforts. Before vaccines were developed, for example, rotavirus killed about 450,000 children worldwide each year. In the United States, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) took the lives of 1,200 annually.
The most common childhood cancer in the United States today is acute lymphocytic leukemia, striking nearly 3,000 children a year. In 1975, it was a death sentence, but after years of research new medication combos, today 90% of newly diagnosed children are expected to live five years or more.
The most common childhood cancer in the United States today is acute lymphocytic leukemia, striking nearly 3,000 children a year. In 1975, it was a death sentence, but after years of research new medication combos, today 90% of newly diagnosed children are expected to live five years or more.
The main cause of death for newborns around the world, says the American Academy of Pediatrics, is being born premature. About 450,000 babies a year, or one in nine, are born prematurely in the US alone. Adding a surfactant, or lubricant, to the lungs of a newborn helps them breathe. After it was implemented in 1985, preemie deaths from respiratory distress syndrome dropped by 41% over the next six years.
The main cause of death for newborns around the world, says the American Academy of Pediatrics, is being born premature. About 450,000 babies a year, or one in nine, are born prematurely in the US alone. Adding a surfactant, or lubricant, to the lungs of a newborn helps them breathe. After it was implemented in 1985, preemie deaths from respiratory distress syndrome dropped by 41% over the next six years.
In pregnancy, HIV can be transmitted from mother to baby by blood during pregnancy, via vaginal secretions during childbirth, and during breastfeeding after birth. The rate of transmission used to be as high as 40%, but after research discovered an anti-retroviral medication called Zidovudine, the rate decreased by two-thirds.
In pregnancy, HIV can be transmitted from mother to baby by blood during pregnancy, via vaginal secretions during childbirth, and during breastfeeding after birth. The rate of transmission used to be as high as 40%, but after research discovered an anti-retroviral medication called Zidovudine, the rate decreased by two-thirds.
In sickle cell anemia, an inherited disorder, red blood cells become hard, sticky and form a C-shaped &quot;sickle.&quot; Those sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells, extreme pain, infection and often, strokes. In 1975, a child with sickle cell disease would likely die by age 14, but medical advances have increased the current life expectancy to age 40.
In sickle cell anemia, an inherited disorder, red blood cells become hard, sticky and form a C-shaped "sickle." Those sickle cells die early, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells, extreme pain, infection and often, strokes. In 1975, a child with sickle cell disease would likely die by age 14, but medical advances have increased the current life expectancy to age 40.
One in three children who die in auto accidents aren&#39;t protected by seat belts or car seats, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Since the implementation of laws and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;national awareness campaigns&lt;/a&gt; such as Click It or Ticket, deaths have plummeted. In children younger than a year, for example, the proper use of car seats has reduced deaths by 71%.
One in three children who die in auto accidents aren't protected by seat belts or car seats, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Since the implementation of laws and national awareness campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, deaths have plummeted. In children younger than a year, for example, the proper use of car seats has reduced deaths by 71%.
  SIDS is the leading cause of death of infants older than 1 month in high-income countries
  Monitoring babies to ensure that they sleep on their backs could cut chance of SIDS by up to 60%

(CNN)Sudden infant death syndrome -- long regarded as an unexplained phenomenon affecting apparently healthy children under 1 -- may have a genetic basis in some cases, a new study suggests.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal The Lancet, found that a genetic mutation affecting respiratory muscle function was associated with SIDS in a subset of cases.
The mutation causes a dysfunction that can make it harder for infants to adequately respond to hypoxemia, or low oxygen levels in the blood, the researchers said. It alters the shape of a "sodium channel" that maintains an electric current to stimulate muscle contraction.
    "I think the evidence is pretty compelling that some cases of SIDS are caused by sodium channel mutations," said Dr. Michael Hanna, a professor of clinical neurology at University College London and a leading author of the study.
    "There must be a vulnerability, and what we're saying is that in some cases, the sodium channel is rendering them vulnerable."
    Sudden infant death syndrome refers to the unexpected and unexplained death of a seemingly healthy infant between 1 month and 1 year of age, often while the child is asleep. The syndrome accounts for nearly 2,400 infant deaths every year in the US and is the leading cause of death in this age group in high-income countries, according to the National Institutes of Health.
    The phenomenon has long been known to be associated with sleeping positions, such as when babies sleep on their stomachs, and second-hand exposure to cigarette smoke, according to Hanna.
    Most moms aren't putting babies to sleep safely, study says
    "There's a big campaign in America and in Europe called the Back to Sleep campaign that's been running for some years," he said. "Basically, just the act of putting a baby on their back to go to sleep instead of the front reduces the incidence of these deaths by about 60%."
    But this study would be among the first to show that a dysfunction in the electrical activity of skeletal muscle could also be a contributing factor, says Dr. Stephen Cannon, a neurologist and professor of physiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.
    "It's a very convincing set of data," Cannon said. "In the preceding four or five years, there have been cases recognized where muscle defects cause breathing difficulties in (newborns) and young children, so it was kind of a logical extension that this might go on to progress to something like SIDS."
    The researchers compared the genomes of 278 children in the United States and United Kingdom who died of SIDS with 729 ethnically matched controls. They found that an extremely rare mutation in a gene called SCN4A was present in four of the 278 cases of SIDS but none of the controls.
    The SCN4A gene codes for a sodium channel responsible for maintaining the electrical current that stimulates skeletal muscles, such as those responsible for breathing. A disruptive mutation in this gene would normally be expected in fewer than one in every 100,000 individuals, according to Cannon.
    "The odds of seeing four in a group of 300 is just astronomical. There's no way that's going to happen by chance," Cannon said. "The numbers are small, which is a challenge, but that's what happens with extraordinarily rare disorders."
    To avoid SIDS, infants and parents should share a room, report says
    A mutation in the SCN4A gene has been linked to skeletal muscle disorders in adults. These disorders are typically characterized by an inability to effectively stimulate or relax skeletal muscles, resulting in excessive muscle stiffness or weakness.
    The shared genetic basis between these adult muscle disorders and some cases of SIDS could impact the screening and counseling of prospective parents with known skeletal muscle disorders, Cannon suggests.
    "An interesting spin off to this study is whether the couple of thousand people who have these inherited muscle diseases in the United States should be advised and whether we should change the recommendations for how their infants are cared for," he said.
    However, Hanna cautioned that the mutation was found in only 1.4% of the infants who died of SIDS, meaning the vast majority of cases are still probably caused by a host of other factors. "I think it's probably a major factor, but it's not a sole factor," he said. "And what the additional factor might be could be one of these environmental triggers," like smoke exposure.
    10 mistakes parents make with newborns -- and how to avoid them
    Because the study looked at only one ion channel, future research may want to look at similar mutations in other channels, according to Hanna.
    "The respiratory muscles probably have about a hundred different ion channels that are ultimately responsible for normal contraction and relaxation of respiratory muscles. We've just looked at one channel because that was where our hypothesis took us," Hanna said.
    "The next step is to look at all the other channels," he added. "That obviously requires further research into all these other genes."
    The study looked exclusively at children with European ancestry, so the results may not be generalizable to people from other ethnic backgrounds. African-Americans, for example, are known to have an increased risk of SIDS, which may or may not be attributable to this genetic mutation, Cannon said.
    What this means for the future of SIDS prevention is unclear. But some medications, including sodium-channel blockers such as mexiletine, may play a future role in managing those infants at higher risk of SIDS, according to Cannon.
    "There are already medications available that can inhibit or block sodium channels and could therefore be very beneficial to get the patient past the period of vulnerability," Cannon said.
    "Just knowing it's in the family, you could also be more vigilant about monitoring or other preventative measures that have been used in SIDS and other cases -- for example, careful positioning of a baby's sleeping," he added.