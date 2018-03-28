A boy who survived cancer got his wish when the Pope kissed him

(CNN) An Ohio family got a miracle this Holy Week: Pope Francis granted their son's wish with a papal kiss.

Peter Lombardi, 12, was only 9 when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2015. His devoutly Catholic family had been set to see the Pope in Philadelphia that September when they found themselves in a hospital as Peter began chemotherapy.

As the family watched the papal visit from his hospital room, someone from Make-A-Wish came in asking for Peter's wish.

"Peter said, 'I want the man in the white outfit to kiss me like he's kissing all those kids.' I said, 'Pete, your wish is to get a kiss from Pope Francis?'" his mother, Brenda Lombardi, told CNN.

Make-A-Wish said it couldn't grant that wish. Instead, sometime in 2019, the foundation would grant his second wish: a light saber fight with Darth Vader.

