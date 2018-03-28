Story highlights Fossilized footprints on Canadian island are evidence of people there 13,000 years ago

The finding also suggests that these people used watercraft to reach the island

(CNN) Searching the shoreline sediment of British Columbia's Calvert Island, researchers uncovered 29 footprints that are 13,000 years old. The footprints belonged to two adults and a child, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS-ONE.

"Fossilized footprints are rarely found in archaeological sites, although are (known) from coastal areas where they are sometimes exposed by erosion," Duncan McLaren, lead study author and assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Victoria and the Hakai Institute, wrote in an email.

During the last ice age, which ended around 11,700 years ago, many researchers believe, humans moved from Asia using a land bridge to reach North America -- now the west coast of British Columbia and south coastal regions of Canada.

But it's not an easy route for researchers to investigate. Today, Canada's Pacific coast is covered with dense forests and can be reached only by boat. But Calvert Island was worth the trouble because during that ice age, the sea level there was between 6 and 9 feet lower than it is now.

The footprints were found on Calvert Island in British Columbia.

The researchers were looking for archaeological evidence of plant fossils and deposits. They weren't expecting to find footprints.

