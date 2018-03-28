UK police: Skripals first came into contact with nerve agent at home

(CNN) Detectives with London's Metropolitan Police said Wednesday they believe former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter first came into contact with a nerve agent at Sergei Skripal's home, and police have identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent to date as being on the home's front door.

The pair were poisoned March 4 after being exposed to what British police believe was a military-grade nerve agent. They are hospitalized in critical condition.

Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found slumped on a bench in an outdoor shopping complex in Salisbury, England. They had no visible injuries, according to police.

They were near a number of restaurants, one of which was closed as part of the initial investigation.

Detectives now plan to focus their investigation around Sergei Skripal's Salisbury home for the coming weeks and possibly months, the Met Police said. Yulia Skripal was visiting her father.

Yulia Skripal

