Ireland announces date for abortion referendum

(CNN) Ireland will hold a referendum on whether abortion should be legalized on May 25, Irish Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy announced Wednesday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had earlier pledged to hold a vote to change the constitution, which guides the Catholic-majority country's abortion laws, some of the strictest in the developed world.

Protesters call for the country to repeal the 8th Amendment in Ireland, at a rally in Dublin on September 30, 2017.

Murphy tweeted: "I've just signed the order for polling day on the referendum on repealing the 8th amendment to the constitution."

The amendment places the right to life of an unborn child on equal footing with the mother's right to life.

Ireland is among just 50 countries that allow terminations only when a woman's life is at risk, according to the Pew Research Center. Incest or rape do not provide legal grounds for abortion in Ireland. Six other countries ban abortion under all circumstances.

