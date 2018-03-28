Hollywood has fun with #WhoBitBeyonce

Story highlights Celebs are joking about it

Lena Dunham issued a denial

(CNN) Celebrities are chomping at the bit to get in on "Bite-gate."

The internet has been burning up with theories after Tiffany Haddish said in an interview that an unidentified actress bit superstar singer Beyoncé on the face at a party last December.

Some celebs have been poking fun at the alleged incident.

TV mogul Ryan Murphy joked Tuesday about a potential new "American Crime Series" titled "Who Bit Beyoncé?"

Read More