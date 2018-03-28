No, Tyga is not Kylie Jenner's baby daddy

Story highlights The rapper is trying to end speculation about the paternity of Kylie's baby

(CNN) Tyga is apparently tired of people saying he fathered Kylie Jenner's child.

The rapper recently tweeted about the rumor that he's the dad of Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February.

"I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so," Tyga tweeted. "Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families."

Born Michael Nguyen-Stevenson, the rapper has a complicated history with the reality star/makeup mogul.

Speculation that they were together heated up in 2014 when Tyga ended his engagement to Blac Chyna, the mother of his son, days after attending Jenner's 17th birthday party.

