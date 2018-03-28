Academy president John Bailey cleared of harassment allegation

Story highlights Bailey had been accused of sexual harassment

The Academy declined to provide specifics

(CNN) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has cleared its president of an allegation of sexual harassment, according to an Academy statement obtained by CNN.

The group behind the Oscars launched an investigation after a claim against president John Bailey was received on March 13.

The claimant and details of the allegation were not made public by the Academy.

"The Membership and Administration Committee and its sub-committee thoroughly reviewed and considered the claim, John Bailey's response, and corroborating statements from both parties," the statement read. "The Academy took the claim very seriously and was cognizant of the rights of both the claimant and the accused, including consulting with outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment."

