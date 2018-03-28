Donald Glover says he was not 'too busy' to work on 'Deadpool' animated show

(CNN)Donald Glover has shared a taste of what his "Deadpool" animated show would have been, and it may make you weep for the show that never was.
Over the weekend, it was announced that FX Productions, Glover and his producing partner/brother Stephen Glover would no longer be partnering with Marvel on the series. A statement from FX cited "creative differences."
Glover took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that his packed schedule did not play a factor in the decision.
"For the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool," he wrote.
Glover went on to share pages from a "Deadpool" script titled "Finale," which gave a preview of what viewers might have seen from the show and provided some insight into what could have played out behind the scenes of the series, leading to its unfortunate fate.
In the script, Deadpool is charged with protecting Sudan, the male northern white rhino whose death last week put into question the future of an entire endangered subspecies.
At one point, Deadpool, who is being paid for his efforts in bitcoin, begins confiding to the rhino.
"I don't know why I'm here either! I think the writer's just mad. Or bored," he says. "We'll find out together I guess."
Later, he says, "You know, I'm not mad about this whole 'cancelled' thing. I actually think it's a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV?"
He adds: "Other than the PRESIDENT!"
Glover's script, complete with references to the Beyoncé biting incident that has captivated the internet this week, insinuated his material may have been too edgy for Marvel.
"It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it," Deadpool moans.
At another point, he asks: "Do you think they cancelled the show...cause of racism?"
"Yeah, but all the writers were black. And the references were pretty black, too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week," Deadpool said.
The animated series was announced back in May 2017 and was set to debut in 2018 on FXX.
Deadpool fans will have to get their fix of the foul-mouthed hero at the theater when the sequel debuts in May.
Glover, meanwhile, is currently starring on the second season of his FX series "Atlanta." He also plays young Lando in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and voices Simba in the live-action "Lion King" film.