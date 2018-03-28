Donald Glover says he was not 'too busy' to work on 'Deadpool' animated show

(CNN) Donald Glover has shared a taste of what his "Deadpool" animated show would have been, and it may make you weep for the show that never was.

Over the weekend, it was announced that FX Productions, Glover and his producing partner/brother Stephen Glover would no longer be partnering with Marvel on the series. A statement from FX cited "creative differences."

Glover took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that his packed schedule did not play a factor in the decision.

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

Glover went on to share pages from a "Deadpool" script titled "Finale," which gave a preview of what viewers might have seen from the show and provided some insight into what could have played out behind the scenes of the series, leading to its unfortunate fate.

