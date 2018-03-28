(CNN) Corey Feldman took to Twitter Tuesday night to say he had been hospitalized after being stabbed.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told CNN they are investigating an incident involving Feldman.

"A person opened the driver door, made a stabbing motion at the actor's midsection and then fled," Madison said.

Feldman drove himself to the hospital. The actor did not suffer lacerations but there was some redness on his midsection, Madison said.

The former child star took to Twitter and posted several pictures of himself laying in a hospital bed.

