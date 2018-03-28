CNN 10 - March 29, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 29, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first trip abroad since assuming power. What could that signal ahead of his planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump? Today's show also examines a former U.S. Supreme Court justice's controversial call for a repeal of the Second Amendment. And finally, dive into a Great Big Story about a marine biologist who's spent her life studying manta rays.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More