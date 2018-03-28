Affordable snack subscription service gives back when you buy

Story highlights Love with Food sends all-natural and organic snacks straight to your door

Looking for a simple (and surprising) way to score healthy snacks for yourself, your family and your co-workers? Love with Food is the monthly snack subscription service that offers choices to meet most any lifestyle and dietary needs.

Why this service rocks: Love with Food offers a new way to try out organic, all-natural or gluten-free snacks every month. As a busy parent (or professional), you'll save time on grocery shopping, since each snack box is shipped directly to your door.

As an added bonus, these sweet and salty bits definitely aren't boring, even if they are considered "healthy" alternatives to your usual fried snack foods. Instead, each package offers a "fun foodie adventure" for subscribers to enjoy.

What makes them better for you: These snack foods are completely free of any artificial flavors or colors, trans fats, hydrogenated oils and high fructose corn syrup. The company promises to include only foods with all-natural or organic ingredients.

Why we love this company: When you make a purchase, Love with Food gives back to fight world hunger, both in the US and abroad. Donations go to organizations like Feeding America and The Global Food Banking Network.

How much does it cost? These boxes start at $7.99 per month, depending on the length of your subscription. Within the US, Love with Food boxes ship free of charge and come in four popular variations:

1. The tasting box ($7.99 to $9.99; lovewithfood.com) This product includes eight to 10 snacks — the perfect option for one or two people.

2. The deluxe box ($16.50 to $19.95; lovewithfood.com) The deluxe box is twice as big, with 16 to 20 snacks, and starts at $16.99 per month.

3. The gluten-free box ($19.99 to $24.99; lovewithfood.com) Here, you'll receive 10+ surprise snacks. All snacks included meet US FDA guidelines for what can be labeled gluten-free.

4. The office box (starting at $99 per month; lovewithfood.com) Perfect for you and your co-workers, this box offers new healthy snacks each month to fuel your workplace.

If you're a fan of any particular product you receive, you can stock up on that item from lovewithfood.com.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.