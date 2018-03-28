Luxury linens that are worth the price

Story highlights We tested different luxury linen brands and found three that are worth the price

Our top sheets were from Brooklinen, Boll and Branch, and Parachute

If there's a perfect month to reconsider your sleeping habits, it's March. For starters, this is National Sleep Awareness Month, which champions awareness of how your zzz's (or lack thereof) affect almost every aspect of day-to-day life. On top of that, this month ushers in Daylight Saving Time, which can make your sleeping schedule right afterward feel a little wonky.

Simple swaps, however, can help you make the most of your time in bed. Take your linens, for example. Investing in luxury linens can help you stay cool and comfortable throughout the night, leaving you less prone to overheating and waking up in the middle of the night. On the opposite end of the spectrum, if you're a cold sleeper, the right duvets and sheets can keep you warm and cozy.

It's a relatively straightforward investment that could help you reap big benefits.

Of course, these linens don't come cheap. To help you navigate which brands are actually worth their price tags, our team reviewed different brands. Ahead, find out our top three and whether they fit your sleeping style.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Boll & Branch is a direct-to-consumer brand that specializes in a chemical-free supply chain. Its GOTS certification -- which ensures that dangerous chemicals and dye runoff don't affect farming and local populations or contaminate water systems -- is a testament to this. Eco-conscious shoppers can rest easy knowing that throughout the entire life cycle of the sheets, extra steps are taken to ensure the product is pure and chemical-free.

The company's bread and butter is its luxurious cotton sheets (although it also sells a number of cozy essentials including towels, throws, pillows and duvets). These come in a number of colors and sizes, and the sheet sets start at $200.

When we tested out Boll and Branch's sheets, we were impressed by the color and overall style. The fit was great on a bed that had both a thick mattress and a topper. The sheets were a little stiff at first but got softer after each wash, making them hold up in the long run. Our tester considers herself a relatively warm sleeper, and thought the sheets were comfortable and not too cold. She noted that "I find they aren't super cold, so when I slide into bed, they aren't a shock to my system (as I don't like cool sheets). They're a solid middle-ground; I'm not too cold, but I also don't sweat because of them either."

If you find yourself in the same predicament, and need sheets that are not too hot and not too cold, we recommend the Hemmed Sheet Set (starting at $200; bollandbranch.com), which is our CNN Underscored favorite, as well as the site's most popular offering.

For cold sleepers, consider investing in linen instead of cotton. Linen is known for its moisture-wicking properties, so you'll stay dry (while still feeling warm) throughout the year. For those prone to overheating at night, linen is great at regulating temperature and keeping the bedding as breathable as possible. Linen sheets are good for those who don't mind a bit more lax look to their bedrooms, as they do tend to wrinkle.

When our resident cold sleeper tested linen sheets, Parachute's Venice Bedding Set (starting at $399; parachutehome.com) came out on top. Parachute also takes its organic production process seriously. The brand has gained an impressive Oeko-Tex certification, which means rigorous checks must be done while producing the sheets in order to ensure overall quality. It's an even higher designation than organic. The Venice Bedding Sheet also gives back with every purchase to Nothing But Nets, an organization that donates life-saving malaria bed nets to those in need.

During our review, our tester was impressed by how cool the sheets felt for the duration of the night. She noted, "I tend to toss and turn a lot at night, and get very restless if I'm not completely cool. It's why cotton sheets have been so fickle for me over the years. But when I switched over to this linen set, I've noticed a real increase in my sleeping quality. I feel cool throughout the night. The laid-back aesthetic of the sheet set also perfectly suits me; I'm not bothered by a wrinkle (or three) and think it adds a little more charm to my space."

Parachute also produces sheets for all types of sleepers. It offers sateen sheets (starting at $109; parachutehome.com) which are more silky and warm, and percale, which is characterized as crisp, all-weather bedding (starting at $109; parachutehome.com).

Another top contender that's Oeko-Tex certified and is a solid cotton sheet for both warm and cold sleepers is Brooklinen's Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $198; brooklinen.com). Brooklinen is a direct-to-consumer brand that delivers high-quality sheets with a reasonable price tag. It focuses on the small aspects of the production process that ultimately create sheets that are soft and can stand the test of time. For instance, Brooklinen utilizes long cotton fibers, which retain the fabric's strength and softness. Meticulous weaving gives its sheets their signature texture.

Our editors recently tested the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle and quickly realized the sheets were a game-changer for both warm and cold sleepers. Available in a number of colors, this premium 480 thread-count set feels smooth to the touch and doesn't overheat you while you sleep. It came as no surprise to us that it's a best-seller on the site, with close to 20,000 customers rating it a stellar 4.8 stars out of 5.

As for the brand's duvet covers, we were equally impressed. The handmade all-season down comforter got 5-star ratings from almost 900 satisfied customers. As our tester noted, "It's so fluffy (and lightweight), you'll totally feel like you're sleeping in a hotel while you slumber."