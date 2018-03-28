Moon, Kim summit date expected to be set in latest inter-Korean talks

(CNN) North and South Korean officials are meeting Thursday at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two countries to discuss the timing of a landmark summit between the two countries' leaders.

Talks between the two sides began at Tongil-gak, the northern side of Panmunjom, in the highly fortified DMZ shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

Before departing for the border, South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who heads the South Korean delegation, said he expects a date to be set for a proposed April meeting between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with North Korean delegation head Ri Son Gwon at Panmunjom on March 29.

The summit, which would mark the first time since 2007 leaders from the two countries have met, is part of a flurry of international diplomacy that follows a surprise thaw in relations on the Korean peninsula.

In the surest sign yet that Kim is intent on engaging in international talks, the North Korean leader made his first foreign trip as leader to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

