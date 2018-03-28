US challenged by China's navy in South China Sea

(CNN) In a move surely intended to put Washington on notice China's military has put on a show of force in the South China Sea, new satellite images show, with drills at sea and in the air to reinforce its claims in the contested region.

Analysts said the images, provided by Planet Labs Inc and date-stamped March 26, showed China's only operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, accompanied by dozens of other vessels in the South China Sea, just south of the Chinese island province of Hainan.

While the aircraft carrier has visited the South China Sea before, it was unusual to see such a large number of Chinese naval vessels training together in the area, Collin Koh, research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies' Maritime Security Program, told CNN.

"I would say this is the new normal and this will not be a one-off show of force," he said.

China said Friday that it would conduct live-fire military drills in the South China Sea at an undisclosed future date, adding they weren't "targeted toward any specific country or aim," state media reported. The Global Times, a state-run tabloid, said the Liaoning would likely take part.