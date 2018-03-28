Breaking News

Malala returns to Pakistan for the first time since attack

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 6:49 PM ET, Wed March 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Malala Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.
Malala Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)Nearly six years after being shot in the face and neck by the Taliban for advocating for the rights of girls, 20-year-old Malala Yousafzai returned Thursday to Pakistan, a source with close knowledge of the visit told CNN.

CNN affiliate Geo reported that Yousafzai arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.
Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, is expected to meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while she is in Islamabad, where the city is on high alert for security due to her visit.
In 2012, an assailant from the Pakistani Taliban attacked 14-year-old Yousafzai and her classmates in their school bus in Mingora in Pakistan's Swat Valley.
    Severely wounded, Yousafzai was taken by helicopter from one military hospital in Pakistan to another, where doctors placed her in a medically induced coma so an air ambulance could fly her to Great Britain for treatment.
    Read More
    Malala Yousafzai
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala Yousafzai poses on stage in Birmingham, England, after she was announced as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/10/world/europe/nobel-peace-prize/index.html&quot;&gt;a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize&lt;/a&gt; on Friday, October 10, 2014. Two years earlier, she was shot in the head by the Taliban for her efforts to promote education for girls in Pakistan. Since then, after recovering from surgery, she has taken her campaign to the world stage.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala Yousafzai poses on stage in Birmingham, England, after she was announced as a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 10, 2014. Two years earlier, she was shot in the head by the Taliban for her efforts to promote education for girls in Pakistan. Since then, after recovering from surgery, she has taken her campaign to the world stage.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Malala and her family visit the United Nations headquarters in New York before meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in August.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala and her family visit the United Nations headquarters in New York before meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in August.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Malala speaks during the Commonwealth Day observance service at Westminster Abbey in London. Malala has lived in Britain since the Taliban attack.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala speaks during the Commonwealth Day observance service at Westminster Abbey in London. Malala has lived in Britain since the Taliban attack.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Malala speaks at a youth empowerment event at London&#39;s Wembley Arena in March.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala speaks at a youth empowerment event at London's Wembley Arena in March.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Malala gives a copy of her book to Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II during a reception at Buckingham Palace in October 2013.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala gives a copy of her book to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a reception at Buckingham Palace in October 2013.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Malala addresses students and faculty of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after receiving the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award in September 2013.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala addresses students and faculty of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after receiving the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award in September 2013.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Queen Rania of Jordan presents Malala with the Leadership in Civil Society Award at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards ceremony in New York in September 2013.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Queen Rania of Jordan presents Malala with the Leadership in Civil Society Award at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards ceremony in New York in September 2013.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Musician Bono, right, and Salil Shetty, the secretary general of Amnesty International, honor Malala with the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award at the Manison House in Dublin, Ireland, in September 2013. The award is Amnesty International&#39;s highest honor, recognizing individuals who have promoted and enhanced the cause of human rights.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Musician Bono, right, and Salil Shetty, the secretary general of Amnesty International, honor Malala with the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award at the Manison House in Dublin, Ireland, in September 2013. The award is Amnesty International's highest honor, recognizing individuals who have promoted and enhanced the cause of human rights.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Malala receives a trophy from Yemeni civil rights activist Tawakkol Karman after being honored with the International Children&#39;s Peace Prize in The Hague, Netherlands, in September 2013. Karman was one of the Nobel Peace Prize winners in 2011.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala receives a trophy from Yemeni civil rights activist Tawakkol Karman after being honored with the International Children's Peace Prize in The Hague, Netherlands, in September 2013. Karman was one of the Nobel Peace Prize winners in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Malala receives the 25th International Prize of Catalonia in July 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. The award recognizes those who have contributed to the development of cultural, scientific and human values around the world.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala receives the 25th International Prize of Catalonia in July 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. The award recognizes those who have contributed to the development of cultural, scientific and human values around the world.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Malala is applauded before she speaks at the United Nations Youth Assembly in New York on July 12, 2013, her 16th birthday. &quot;They thought that the bullets would silence us, but they failed,&quot; she said. &quot;And then, out of that silence, came thousands of voices.&quot;
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala is applauded before she speaks at the United Nations Youth Assembly in New York on July 12, 2013, her 16th birthday. "They thought that the bullets would silence us, but they failed," she said. "And then, out of that silence, came thousands of voices."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Malala was one of seven people featured on the cover of Time magazine&#39;s 100 most influential people edition in April 2013.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala was one of seven people featured on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people edition in April 2013.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Malala returns to school at Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England, on March 19, 2013. She said she had &quot;achieved her dream.&quot;
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala returns to school at Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England, on March 19, 2013. She said she had "achieved her dream."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Malala recovers after receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on October 19, 2012. Doctors covered the large hole in her skull with a titanium plate. The teen suffered no major brain or nerve damage, and she even kept the piece of her skull that was removed as a souvenir of her fight.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Malala recovers after receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on October 19, 2012. Doctors covered the large hole in her skull with a titanium plate. The teen suffered no major brain or nerve damage, and she even kept the piece of her skull that was removed as a souvenir of her fight.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Pakistani hospital workers carry Malala on a stretcher on October 9, 2012, after she was shot in the head and neck by the Taliban in Mingora, Pakistan.
    Photos: Malala Yousafzai
    Pakistani hospital workers carry Malala on a stretcher on October 9, 2012, after she was shot in the head and neck by the Taliban in Mingora, Pakistan.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    01 malala nobel 101001 malala 101002 malala 101003 malala 1010Malala Queen07 malala06 malala05 malala04 malala03 malala02 malalamalala time 100 covermalala school06 malala 110905 malala 1109
    Little more than a week after being shot, Yousafzai got back on her feet again, able to stand when leaning on a nurse's arm at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England.
    Since her attack Yousafzai continued to be an impassioned activist fighting for girls to have the right to education anywhere in the world. She founded the Malala Fund, which invests in local educational initiatives for girls in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Kenya, and in Jordan, where it focuses on Syrian refugees.
    After Yousafzai was attacked, the Taliban had released a statement saying that they would target her again if she survived.
    In her most recent public interview she spoke to talk show host David Letterman about how she missed "the rivers and mountains" of her home in Swat Valley and all she wanted was for her "feet to touch the ground of home."
    Born in the city of Mingora, Yousafzai persistently attended school there despite the growing threat of fundamentalists opposed to girls getting an education. Not only that, she blogged for the BBC about the dangers of living in the area and the importance of girls going to school.