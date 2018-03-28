Malala returns to Pakistan for the first time since attack

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Nearly six years after being shot in the face and neck by the Taliban for advocating for the rights of girls, 20-year-old Malala Yousafzai returned Thursday to Pakistan, a source with close knowledge of the visit told CNN.

CNN affiliate Geo reported that Yousafzai arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, is expected to meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while she is in Islamabad, where the city is on high alert for security due to her visit.

In 2012, an assailant from the Pakistani Taliban attacked 14-year-old Yousafzai and her classmates in their school bus in Mingora in Pakistan's Swat Valley.

Severely wounded, Yousafzai was taken by helicopter from one military hospital in Pakistan to another, where doctors placed her in a medically induced coma so an air ambulance could fly her to Great Britain for treatment.

