Reports of live lobsters and French wine: Aboard the Kim family train

(CNN) Most world leaders visiting other countries make a grand entrance by stepping off a large jet. For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, it's a slow-chugging train that looks like something from a bygone era.

Kim gave no hints that he was planning a trip this week to China -- his first foreign visit since assuming power in 2011 -- and while his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was nothing short of historic, his mode of transportation has stirred just as much curiosity.

Kim Jong Un, center, and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, center right, are greeted by Chinese officials in Beijing.

Few details of the train's current state are known, but the string of dark green carriages adorned with yellow stripes suggest it's the same one used both by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and his father, Kim Jong Il, who reportedly threw lavish dinners aboard.

According to a 2009 report in South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo , Kim Jong Il's train was 90 carriages long and was so heavily armored, it traveled at an average speed of 60 kilometers an hour (about 37 miles mph).

"Kim's train is armored and also contains conference rooms, an audience chamber and bedrooms. Satellite phone connections and flat screen TVs have been installed so that the North Korean leader can be briefed and issue orders," the paper reported at the time.

Read More