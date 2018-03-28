(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- A federal judge said Wednesday that a lawsuit alleging that foreign gifts were made to President Donald Trump can proceed.
-- Former Trump attorney John Dowd floated the idea of pardoning two former top aides to the President as the special counsel was building cases against them, The New York Times reports.
-- A judge again threw out involuntary manslaughter charges against Penn State frat members in the alleged hazing death of a pledge.
-- Controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio suggested he would revive the debunked claim that President Barack Obama's birth certificate is fraudulent if he's elected to the Senate.
-- Stormy Daniels' lawyer wants to depose Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen.
-- 18 million people watched the "Roseanne" reboot.
-- China confirmed President Xi Jinping met with North Korea's leader, throwing Trump a curve ball ahead of a summit with Kim Jong Un.
-- Police are investigating Corey Feldman's claim that he was stabbed.
-- We are no closer to figuring out #WhoBitBeyonce, but Hollywood is having fun.
-- New Yorkers may not have to answer their bosses after work hours if this new bill passes.