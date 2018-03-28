Story highlights US easing of sanctions welcomed by businesses

Increase in smartphone users

(CNN) Sudan is opening up to the internet economy, thanks to the easing of US sanctions.

The country has experienced a growth in e-commerce businesses, such as online shopping platforms and an Uber-style taxi app Mishwar.

According to the most recent data from Internet World Stats , internet users made up 29% of the population in 2016 -- a notable rise from the 9.3% in 2009.

This number is expected to boom even further as Sudan's young e-commerce entrepreneurs drive customers out of the shops and into the online marketplace.

"The reason why e-trade at large is a new phenomenon is that we've been allowed to get in touch with the world once again," said Yousif Ahmed El Tinay, CEO of Sudan's United Capital Bank.