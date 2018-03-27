California attorney general to investigate Stephon Clark shooting

(CNN) Citing the "extremely high emotions, anger and hurt" in Sacramento following the shooting death of Stephon Clark by police in his grandmother's backyard, Police Chief Daniel Hahn said Tuesday that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will hold an independent investigation into the shooting.

Hahn, surrounded by community leaders at a news conference, called last week's shooting "a tragedy that no one wants to see or experience" and said he requested the oversight of state prosecutors even though he had confidence in his detectives to be impartial.

JUST WATCHED Grandmother's emotional plea: I want justice Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Grandmother's emotional plea: I want justice 00:50

"Due to the nature of this investigation, extremely high emotions, anger and hurt, I felt it was in the best interest of our entire community to ask the Attorney General to be an independent part of the investigation," Hahn said.

The press conference came a week after Clark, 22, was shot and killed in his grandmother's Sacramento backyard by officers who believed he was pointing a gun at them, according to police. The shooting has led to protests in California's capital.

No weapon was found at the scene. The only item discovered was a cell phone, police said.

Read More