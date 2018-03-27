North Atlantic right whales may be on edge of extinction. There's been zero births this year

(CNN) The outlook for the North Atlantic right whale was already grim -- they're on the endangered species list, after all. But things could be turning downright catastrophic for the whales after a winter calving season where no calves appear to have been born.

The animal's four-month winter birthing season ended this month, and researchers say they haven't seen any newborns in the calving area off the coasts of Florida and Georgia. Normally mothers and calves would remain in the area through mid-April, Barb Zoodsma, who runs the National Marine Fisheries Service right whale recovery program, told CNN.

"I am hoping this is a blip," she said. "But, I've seen blips before. What I'm seeing and hearing now has me worried."

No new calves is truly bad news for the whales. There's only about 450 of them remaining , according to the fisheries service.

And last year the number of dead right whales washing up on Atlantic beaches surged to 17, Clay George, a senior wildlife biologist with Georgia's Department of Natural Resources, wrote last month in a department newsletter. The lack of births and rising number of deaths is a bad combination.

