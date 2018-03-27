Internal NYPD report critiques department's response to sexual assaults

New York (CNN) A new New York Police Department internal investigation criticizes the way the department handles sexual assaults, citing issues such as an understaffed Special Victims Division and a prioritization of some sex crimes over others.

The nation's largest police department, according to the report by its own Department of Investigation, or DOI , must double the number of detectives in the unit in order to fully investigate all adult sex crimes. The division has been understaffed for at least the past nine years, according to the report, and upper level NYPD officials had ignored guidance from an earlier internal report to expand the division. Officials within the unit had also written memos addressing staffing problems as recently as 2015, according to the report.

In response to these ongoing concerns, the report indicates that in 2011, an NYPD deputy commissioner told others the Special Victims Division "did not have to investigate every misdemeanor [sex crime]."

The NYPD also prioritized investigating "stranger rape" cases above "acquaintance and domestic rape" cases, according to the DOI. Ninety percent of reported rape cases each year in New York City fall in the latter category. The report also described a lack of substantial training for Special Victims Division detectives, squad locations that were found to be cramped, unsanitary, and inappropriate for sex crime victims, and a variety of other issues as having a negative impact on the division's activities and investigations.

As a result of inadequate staffing, training and the sheer volume of cases, service providers and victim advocates described numerous instances in which inexperienced detectives or police officers responded insensitively, dismissively or incredulously during some victim interviews, and infrequently updated victims on the status of their case.

Read More