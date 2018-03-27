(CNN) No charges will be filed against two Baton Rouge police officers in the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling after an investigation determined the officers' actions were "well-founded and reasonable," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday.

"This decision was not taken lightly. We came to this conclusion after countless hours of reviewing the evidence," Landry said.

Landry's announcement in Baton Rouge -- coming 10 months after federal prosecutors determined they wouldn't file civil rights charges against the officers -- was made moments after he met Tuesday morning with Sterling's relatives to tell them of his decision.

Outrage over Sterling's death led to renewed "Black Lives Matter" protests across the nation.