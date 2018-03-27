Story highlights Sailor washed overboard in Southern Ocean

(CNN) The world of sailing is in mourning after a crewman in the Volvo Ocean Race was washed overboard and is presumed lost at sea.

Britain's John Fisher -- who is based in Adelaide, Australia -- was sailing on the 70-foot Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag in the Auckland, New Zealand to Itajai, Brazil leg of the prestigious around-the-world race when he went overboard in 35-knot winds and fierce seas Monday.

An update on Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag crew member John Fisher, from Richard Brisius, the President of the Volvo Ocean Race

Despite an "exhaustive search" in "extremely challenging weather conditions," his teammates were unable to recover the 47 year-old, who was on watch and wearing appropriate survival gear when the incident occurred 1,400 miles west of Cape Horn.

"This is heartbreaking for all of us," Richard Brisius, the president of the Volvo Ocean Race, said in a statement.

"As sailors and race organizers losing a crew member at sea is a tragedy we don't ever want to contemplate.

