Global Champions 2018: Schedule and results

Updated 6:54 AM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

LGCT 2018 season preview: Mexico City
LGCT 2018 season preview: Mexico City

    LGCT 2018 season preview: Mexico City

(CNN)The 2018 Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League take place in 17 cities across the globe.

From March's opener in Mexico to the December's inaugural Prague Play Off, the world's best show jumpers will do battle for record-breaking prize funds.
Follow the progress of these prestigious competitions on CNN Sport below.

Mexico City

    Date: March 22-25, 2018
    Location: Campo Marte, Avenue Paseo de la Reforma
    LGCT Winner: Scott Brash
    "My horse Chaplin gave his heart for me and I'm very happy"
    LGCL Winner: Miami Celtics
    LGCT hits Mexico City

    Miami Beach

    Edwina Tops-Alexander on California
    Date: April 5-7, 2018
    Location: Miami Beach
    LGCT Winner: Edwina Tops-Alexander
    "I wasn't here last year because I was pregnant; it's so nice to be back again"
    LGCL Winner: Prague Lions
    Tops-Alexander returns from maternity leave with win in Miami Beach

    Shanghai

    Ben Maher on Madame X
    Date: April 20-22, 2018
    Location: China Art Palace
    LGCT Winner: Gregory Wathelet
    "I knew I had to take all the risks and she jumped amazing"
    LGCL Winner: London Knights
    Wathelet secures first title in three years

    Madrid

    Ben Maher on Explosion W
    Date: May 4-6, 2018
    Location: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid
    LGCT Winner: Ben Maher
    "I have a lot to thank for riding a horse like that"
    LGCT Winner: London Knights
    Ben Maher and Explosion rock to double victory in Madrid

    Hamburg

    Date: May 10-12, 2018
    Location: Derby-Park Klein Flottbeck

    St. Tropez

    Date: May 31 - June 2, 2018
    Location: Pampelonne Beach

    Cannes

    Full house during the class
    Date: June 7-9, 2018
    Location: Stade des Hespérides

    Cascais/Estoril

    Date: June 14-16, 2018
    Location: Hipódromo Manuel Possolo

    Monaco

    Date: June 28-30, 2018
    Location: Port d'Hercule

    Paris

    Date: July 5-7, 2018
    Location: Champ de Mars

    Chantilly

    Date: July 13-15, 2018
    Location: Château de Chantilly

    Berlin

    Date: July 27-29, 2018
    Location: The Sommergarten

    London

    Date: August 3-5, 2018
    Location: Royal Hospital Chelsea

    Valkenswaard

    Date: August 10-12, 2018
    Location: Tops International Arena, The Netherlands

    Rome

    Date: September 6-9, 2018, 2018
    Location: Stadio dei Marmi

    Doha

    Date: November 8-10, 2018
    Location: Al Shaqab, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

    Prague

    Date: December 13-16, 2018
    Location: O2 Arena