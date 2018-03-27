Global Champions 2018: Schedule and results

(CNN)The 2018 Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League take place in 17 cities across the globe.
From March's opener in Mexico to the December's inaugural Prague Play Off, the world's best show jumpers will do battle for record-breaking prize funds.
Follow the progress of these prestigious competitions on CNN Sport below.
Mexico City
Date: March 22-25, 2018
Location: Campo Marte, Avenue Paseo de la Reforma
LGCT Winner: Scott Brash
LGCL Winner: Miami Celtics
Miami Beach
Date: April 5-7, 2018
Location: Miami Beach
LGCT Winner: Edwina Tops-Alexander
LGCL Winner: Prague Lions
Shanghai
Date: April 20-22, 2018
Location: China Art Palace
LGCT Winner: Gregory Wathelet
LGCL Winner: London Knights
Madrid
Date: May 4-6, 2018
Location: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid
LGCT Winner: Ben Maher
LGCT Winner: London Knights
Hamburg
Date: May 10-12, 2018
Location: Derby-Park Klein Flottbeck
St. Tropez
Date: May 31 - June 2, 2018
Location: Pampelonne Beach
Cannes
Date: June 7-9, 2018
Location: Stade des Hespérides
Cascais/Estoril
Date: June 14-16, 2018
Location: Hipódromo Manuel Possolo
Monaco
Date: June 28-30, 2018
Location: Port d'Hercule
Paris
Date: July 5-7, 2018
Location: Champ de Mars
Chantilly
Date: July 13-15, 2018
Location: Château de Chantilly
Berlin
Date: July 27-29, 2018
Location: The Sommergarten
London
Date: August 3-5, 2018
Location: Royal Hospital Chelsea
Valkenswaard
Date: August 10-12, 2018
Location: Tops International Arena, The Netherlands
Rome
Date: September 6-9, 2018, 2018
Location: Stadio dei Marmi
Doha
Date: November 8-10, 2018
Location: Al Shaqab, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.
Prague
Date: December 13-16, 2018
Location: O2 Arena