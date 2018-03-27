Australian cricketers to be sent home over ball-tampering scandal

Story highlights Smith, Warner and Bancroft to be replaced for fourth test against South Africa

Cricket Australia weighing 'significant' sanctions against players

Coach Darren Lehman not resigning, Cricket Australia CEO says

(CNN) Three members of the Australian cricket team will be sent home from Johannesburg over an embarrassing ball-tampering scandal that caused national outrage.

Captain Steve Smith, vice captain Dave Warner and fielder Cameron Bancroft will be replaced by three other players for the fourth test against South Africa, Cricket Australia announced Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation into the incident found that all three players had breached article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct, for conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

On Saturday, Smith and Bancroft admitted during a post-match press conference that they'd conspired to scuff the ball in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage over South Africa on the pitch.

The investigation found they were the only players who knew of the plan, which was concocted during the lunch break and carried out by young fielder Bancroft, who had played just eighth test matches. Bancroft was caught by TV cameras using yellow tape to pick up dirt, which he attempted to rub on the ball to change its performance.

