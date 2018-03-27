Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is known for his Twitter feed, often posting seemingly off-the-cuff messages or providing commentary on the news of the day.

But his seeming lack of a filter on the social media platform has also led to several misspellings. And it's not always the President tapping away, he often dictates messages to an aide who ultimately presses send.

According to a report by Dictionary.com , when the President's account has tweeted misspelled words, it has corresponded with a spike in searches of the same words spelled incorrectly on the website.

"Each misspelling sparks a surge in searches on site, specifically searches for that exact configuration of letters, as Americans attempt to spellcheck both the president and themselves," Dictionary.com wrote.

