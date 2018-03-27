Trump to attend dinner with political supporters on Tuesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is slated to attend a dinner at a private residence in Virginia on Tuesday, giving top supporters of a pro-Trump super PAC face time with the commander in chief.

White House officials and the head of America First Action, the super PAC hosting the event, contend that the dinner is not a fundraiser. But the event will give top Trump donors -- all of whom will likely be asked for money in the future -- an intimate event with the President.

This is the second dinner of its kind Trump will attend and a Republican with knowledge of the plans told CNN there are more planned in the future.

Trump "will be having dinner with a group of supporters at a private residence in Virginia" Tuesday night, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

"This dinner is not a fundraiser, no funds have been solicited," she said. Brian O. Walsh, the group's president, also said the event is not a fundraiser.

