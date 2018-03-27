Arrest made over suspicious packages sent to military facilities

Washington (CNN) An arrest has been made in Washington state in connection to the multiple suspicious packages that were sent to military and government facilities in the Washington, DC, area, according to a law enforcement official.

The suspect is expected in court later Tuesday.

On Monday, a law enforcement official told CNN that more than 10 devices were sent to various DC-area facilities. That official also said that all the devices were very crude, involving black powder, and would not have caused fatalities had they gone off.

Suspicious packages were sent to the FBI, CIA, Fort Belvoir, Fort McNair and a Naval Support Facility in Dahlgren, Virginia.

