Supreme Court prepares for right turn

By Joan Biskupic, CNN Legal Analyst and Supreme Court Biographer

Updated 3:14 PM ET, Tue March 27, 2018

President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, administers the judicial oath to Neil Gorsuch during a White House ceremony on Monday, April 10. Gorsuch was chosen by Trump to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016. Holding the Bible is Gorsuch's wife, Marie Louise.
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, administers the judicial oath to Neil Gorsuch during a White House ceremony on Monday, April 10. Gorsuch was chosen by Trump to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016. Holding the Bible is Gorsuch's wife, Marie Louise.
Gorsuch was born August 29, 1967, in Denver. Here, his aunt holds him at his baptism.
Gorsuch was born August 29, 1967, in Denver. Here, his aunt holds him at his baptism.
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows Gorsuch as a boy with his sister Stephanie and one of their grandmothers.
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows Gorsuch as a boy with his sister Stephanie and one of their grandmothers.
Groomsmen pose for a photograph with Gorsuch and his wife at their wedding in England in 1996.
Groomsmen pose for a photograph with Gorsuch and his wife at their wedding in England in 1996.
Neil and Marie Louise Gorsuch pose with family members at their daughter&#39;s baptism in 2000.
Neil and Marie Louise Gorsuch pose with family members at their daughter's baptism in 2000.
Gorsuch with his wife. He is described by colleagues and friends as a silver-haired combination of wicked smarts, down-to-earth modesty, disarming warmth and careful deliberation.
Gorsuch with his wife. He is described by colleagues and friends as a silver-haired combination of wicked smarts, down-to-earth modesty, disarming warmth and careful deliberation.
Neil and Marie Louise pose with their children, Emma and Belinda.
Neil and Marie Louise pose with their children, Emma and Belinda.
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows the judge rowing.
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows the judge rowing.
Gorsuch with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia later autographed a copy of the photo.
Gorsuch with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia later autographed a copy of the photo.
Gorsuch and his family on the ski slopes. Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly fisherman and hiker.
Gorsuch and his family on the ski slopes. Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly fisherman and hiker.
Gorsuch and his wife pose for a photo with their friend Michael Trent and Trent&#39;s oldest son during a fishing trip near Granby, Colorado, in September 2008. Gorsuch is godfather to both of the Trent family&#39;s sons.
Gorsuch and his wife pose for a photo with their friend Michael Trent and Trent's oldest son during a fishing trip near Granby, Colorado, in September 2008. Gorsuch is godfather to both of the Trent family's sons.
Gorsuch is sworn in as a member of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on November 20, 2006. His wife is holding the Bible.
Gorsuch is sworn in as a member of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on November 20, 2006. His wife is holding the Bible.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gorsuch in the East Room of the White House in January 2017.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gorsuch in the East Room of the White House in January 2017.
Gorsuch, with his wife by his side, listens to Trump announce his Supreme Court nomination.
Gorsuch, with his wife by his side, listens to Trump announce his Supreme Court nomination.
US Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, meets with Gorsuch at the Capitol on February 1, 2017.
US Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, meets with Gorsuch at the Capitol on February 1, 2017.
Gorsuch faces members of the news media while meeting with US Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, on February 1.
Gorsuch faces members of the news media while meeting with US Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, on February 1.
Gorsuch arrives for his Capitol Hill meeting with Hatch. A week later, Gorsuch took exception to Trump calling a federal judge in Seattle a &quot;so-called judge&quot; after that judge blocked the President&#39;s travel ban. Gorsuch described the President&#39;s tweets about the judiciary as &quot;demoralizing&quot; and &quot;disheartening.&quot;
Gorsuch arrives for his Capitol Hill meeting with Hatch. A week later, Gorsuch took exception to Trump calling a federal judge in Seattle a "so-called judge" after that judge blocked the President's travel ban. Gorsuch described the President's tweets about the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening."
Gorsuch, seen through glass, speaks with staff members before meeting with US Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, on February 27.
Gorsuch, seen through glass, speaks with staff members before meeting with US Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, on February 27.
Washington (CNN)As the White House and Congress descend deeper into turmoil, the US Supreme Court is showing signs of becoming as politically fractured as the rest of Washington.

It may likewise be shifting more to the right.
Indications from the few decisions issued so far and from oral arguments in yet-to-be decided cases suggest the five conservatives on the nine-member bench may be ready to wield their majority power. Led by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by President Donald Trump appointee Justice Neil Gorsuch, the five have already prevailed in recent ideologically charged cases regarding prisoners' civil rights and immigrants in custody.
Historic delays in issuing decisions and at-times sharp jabs between justices on the bench also point to disharmony at a time when the Supreme Court could play a larger role in American life. The Trump administration faces numerous lawsuits over its policies, including new challenges based on the administration's announcement that the Census will include a question about individual's citizenship.
    A looming question since January 2017 has been whether the justices would become a check on Trump, who has flouted legal norms, criticized federal judges, and revealed disdain for the rule of law.
    In the Supreme Court dispute over immigrants denied bail, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer took the unusual step late last month of reading a lengthy and impassioned dissenting statement from the bench, warning of a new breach of constitutional due process. Such dramatic oral dissents typically occur later in the session, when tensions rise as the court faces a late June deadline and highly anticipated cases with national implications.
    Since the 2017-18 term opened last October, the justices have issued only 17 signed decisions. That is the lowest number through the end of March for any session since Roberts took office in 2005, according to Adam Feldman, whose Empirical SCOTUS blog examines trends at the Supreme Court of the United States. The all-time high for Roberts' tenure was 32 decisions during this period, the previous low was 19.
    It is plain more cases are being hard-fought behind the scenes.
    During public arguments, the nine have appeared sharply divided in disputes over politically gerrymandered voting districts; a baker who declined to make a wedding cake for a gay couple based on his religious beliefs; and public-sector employees who do not want to pay union fees.
    Beyond those cases already subject to oral arguments, the justices have been wrangling for three months over how to respond to the Trump administration's request to dissolve a lower court decision that cleared the way for pregnant Central American teenager who entered the US illegally to obtain an abortion. Administration lawyers asked the justices to discipline the girl's ACLU lawyers for helping her to secure the abortion before Trump administration attorneys appealed the lower court decision.
    Such is the discord already simmering as the justices prepare to hear another dispute over politically gerrymandered voting districts -- from Maryland, on Wednesday -- and over Trump's travel ban on certain majority-Muslim countries, in April.
    The justices have yet to resolve a separate political gerrymandering case, from Wisconsin, heard on October 3.
    To be sure, the justices could iron out their differences and begin setting a new pattern of consensus. But the signals so far do not suggest themes of harmony.
    Ramping up the suspense is the possible retirement of moderate conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy. Now 81, Kennedy in 2016 began talking privately about retiring as the presidential election campaign was underway.
    He has stayed through another full term and may be content to continue as the decisive swing vote as long as his health holds out. The next eldest justices, Breyer, 79, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, are liberals who have shown no interest in slowing down or stepping down.
    Gorsuch joins a more polarized court

    Unlike in past eras when individual justices were not so predictable based on party, the current five appointed by Republican presidents generally vote along conservative lines, and the four named by Democratic presidents vote on the liberal side.
    The incendiary atmosphere of the Obama and Trump eras and the increasingly polarized judicial confirmation process may be creating a more polarized Supreme Court.
    "There are no more stealth justices, no more surprises," said Harvard University law professor Richard Fallon. "That means the person (a president chooses) is going to have a strong disposition to line up on one side or another" accelerating conflict on the court.
    So far, Gorsuch has proved a strong vote for the right. On the left, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, President Barack Obama's first nominee, has been consistently liberal.
    Yet, in some years, individual justices from both sides of the ideological divide have sought middle ground, including Roberts, a 2005 appointee of Republican George W. Bush; Kennedy, a 1988 justice chosen by Republican Ronald Reagan; Breyer, a 1994 appointee of Democrat Bill Clinton; and Justice Elena Kagan, Obama's 2010 choice.
    Those four justices tried to work toward greater consensus after conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016 and the court went more than a year without a successor because of Senate politicking. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, blocked all action on Obama nominee Merrick Garland, the chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
    Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
    Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
    Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
    Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
    Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
    Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
    Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
    Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
    Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
    Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
    After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
    After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
    This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
    This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
    Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
    Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
    Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
    Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific&#39;s McGeorge School of Law.
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell&#39;s retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy.
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy.
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Kennedy discusses the court&#39;s budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Kennedy discusses the court's budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump&#39;s first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch&#39;s swearing-in ceremony.
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony.
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch&#39;s formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch's formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    The Scalia seat was filled in April 2017, and the Supreme Court returned to a full contingent of nine when the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Gorsuch.
    In late February, Gorsuch wrote the court's 5-4 ideologically tinged opinion in the case of an Illinois prisoner whose eye socket was crushed and vision permanently impaired by two prison guards. At issue was the percentage that the inmate was required to pay in attorneys' fees after he won his civil rights lawsuit. The Gorsuch majority interpreted the relevant statute to require 25% of his $307,700 judgment toward the attorneys' fees. Dissenting liberals said the trial judge who heard the case of the guards' brutality had the discretion to determine that the prisoner pay 10%.
    Gorsuch has aligned more to the right than Scalia, showing a strong collaboration with Justice Clarence Thomas. Yet, overall, Gorsuch appears to be seeking to demonstrate his independence. In a case testing whether the Constitution requires a warrant before police may obtain cell phone data from companies that provide cell service, Gorsuch took a counterintuitive approach. Gorsuch focused on the property rights of the cellphone user to the stored data, rather than the privacy expectations that concerned most of the justices.
    This is Gorsuch's first full term, and relations among justices are still shifting. It is a truism at the nation's highest court that the change of a single justice alters the relationship among all nine. New patterns emerge on the law and in social relations.
    Addressing the latter, Ginsburg said earlier this year, "I respect all of my colleagues -- and genuinely like most of them."