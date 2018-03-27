White House defends Trump's Stormy silence

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's silence on allegations leveled against him by porn star Stormy Daniels, maintaining that while the President is a "counter-puncher," he doesn't necessarily punch back at every story.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has saturated the news in recent days, after Anderson Cooper interviewed her over her alleged affair with Trump on CBS' "60 Minutes." Trump so far declined to respond to her on Twitter or otherwise, a rarity for a President who rarely holds back.

Sanders said even though she has previously described Trump as a "counter-puncher," she didn't say he "punches back on every single topic."

"If he did he would probably be addressing a lot of the stories that most of you write every single minute of every single day," Sanders told reporters. "He also has a country to run. And he is doing a great job with that. ... Sometimes he chooses to specifically engage and punch back and sometimes he doesn't."

Trump's terse Twitter persona has targeted everyone from Rosie O'Donnell and the cast of Hamilton to his political enemies and one-time friends. But the President has been advised that lashing out on the Daniels story will only make it worse, a tact he is also taking with Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who recently recounted in a CNN interview the details of what she alleges was a lengthy affair with the then-businessman.

