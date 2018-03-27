Watch George W. Bush bust a move on the dance floor

Washington (CNN)Painting isn't former President George W. Bush's only post-presidential pastime.
A video uploaded to YouTube on Monday shows Bush also enjoys busting a move on the dance floor.
In the video, first reported by TMZ, Bush, 71, is dancing with others to the '80s hit "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" at his nephew Pierce Bush's wedding to Sarahbeth Melton last weekend. He also seemingly tries to start a conga line. Pierce Bush is the son of George W. Bush's brother Neil.
The wedding took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
After leaving office in 2009, Bush has focused on charitable pursuits involving veterans and Africa and also began to paint, but for a long time he kept his new hobby a secret, CNN previously reported.
Inspired by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who painted extensively, Bush told friends and family that he found painting relaxing and that he hoped it would inspire others to try new things. Along the way, he hired an art teacher to help him with technique and, notably, told her he wanted to discover his "inner Rembrandt."
Last year, he published a book of his paintings titled "Portraits of Courage," which featured a collection of stories, 66 portraits and a four-panel mural that he painted to honor military veterans.