A clown is running for Congress in South Carolina

(CNN) A former professional clown wants to join the circus in Washington.

Steve Lough, who has worked for Ringling Bros. circus, is running for the Democratic nomination in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District.

And he's leaning into his past profession. His campaign website is registered under the domain clownforcongress.com, which includes a photo of him in clown makeup and videos of him juggling, asking South Carolinians to get out and vote in the June primary. His campaign signage features the "o" in his name as a red clown nose.

His campaign slogan -- "Aim High! Vote Lough!" -- is a play on the phonetics of his name, which is pronounced like "low."

Lough is one of three Democrats candidates vying to face off against Republican incumbent Rep. Ralph Norman, who was a former real estate developer before he was elected to Congress. He won last year's special election to replace former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who left the House to serve as the director of the office of management and budget.

