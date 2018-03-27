(CNN) FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday he is doubling the number of FBI personnel tasked with reviewing a large set of documents demanded by Republican House members related to a wide range of controversial decisions made by the FBI.

The move comes amid increasing pressure from not only lawmakers on Capitol Hill but also Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Last week, Virginia Republican Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued a subpoena for documents relating to the FBI's investigation into former Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, the FBI's "potential abuses" of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in monitoring Trump campaign aide Carter Page and the internal recommendation by FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Though a seemingly disparate trio of issues, all related to recent Republican accusations of political bias that have regularly circulated on Fox News programming.

But a Justice Department source told CNN that Sessions is fed up with seeing his department lambasted about these outstanding requests and he has told Wray that the pace is "unacceptable," the source said.

"The FBI is getting called to the carpet," the source said, explaining that senior Justice Department and FBI staff met over the issue.

