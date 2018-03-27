Stormy Daniels' friend says she also plans to sue Michael Cohen

Washington (CNN) An adult film actress and friend of Stormy Daniels says she's planning to sue Donald Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, for defamation.

Alana Evans first told the Daily Beast that she plans on filing the claim "by the end of the month," and she confirmed to "CNN Tonight" Monday evening that the claim is in relation to Cohen's response to her story attempting to corroborate Daniels' alleged affair with Trump.

"Without mentioning me by name, it was a direct response to my story calling me 'fake news,' saying that the allegations were completely untrue and that the details of my story were untrue," Evans told CNN.

Earlier this year, Evans told the Daily Beast that Daniels invited her to a hotel room with Trump while in Nevada but that she decided not to go, and that "Daniels confided in her that she and Trump were more than just friends." Daniels also allegedly described her "tighty whities" encounter with Trump the next day.

Cohen and his legal team responded to the claims, denying the story, though he didn't name anyone in his response, according to the Daily Beast. Evans says the statements tarnished her credibility with her fans.

