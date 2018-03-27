Dr. Andre Perry is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow at The Brookings Institution. His research focuses on race and structural inequality, education and economic inclusion. Follow him on Twitter @andreperryedu. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) "Diversity isn't important." Sources have told CNN that those words (and others like them) were uttered by Ryan Zinke, the secretary of one of the departments in the federal government, a bureau comprised of approximately 70,000 employees throughout the country.

These statements would be appalling coming from anyone working in the federal government (or anyone else, for that matter), but it's particularly harmful to consider them coming from the person charged with protecting the federal land and parks that all Americans are supposed to enjoy. CNN quoted three high-ranking officials who claim Zinke also said, "I don't care about diversity," and "I don't really think that's important anymore." A spokesperson from the Department of the Interior has denied Zinke made the statements, the reports of which come at a time when the Inspector General and Office of Special Counsel are investigating his reassignment of department executives -- many of whom happen to be people of color..

The quality of our social, economic and political futures is inextricably linked to how inclusive our neighborhoods, local economies and schools are and will become. The country can easily slip back into a recession if we're not careful to maximize the talents of all Americans, especially millennials (those currently aged 18-34) who represent a quarter of the total population and are 44% minority. As my Brookings colleague Bill Frey points out in his research on millennials, "Despite today's divisive generational politics, millennials are poised to become a demographic bridge between the largely white older generations (pre-millennials) and much more racially diverse younger generations (post-millennials)."

Given these changing demographics, the federal government should intentionally pursue diversity, not dismiss it. More than 2 million people work for the federal government nationwide. Approximately 37% of that workforce is comprised of people of color. Federal officials are role models for small and large business leaders on how to respond to the country's needs. Not only do Zinke's alleged comments and the actions of his colleagues defy inclusive growth -- making sure everyone benefits from economic prosperity -- they go against basic pillars of growth itself.