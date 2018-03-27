Learn from the Holocaust and stop the massacre in Syria

Eva Mozes Kor (@EvaMozesKor) is a Holocaust survivor. Along with her twin sister, Miriam, she was subjected to human experimentation under Josef Mengele (the Angel of Death) at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. Mohammed Alaa Ghanem (@MhdAGhanem) is a Syrian pro-democracy campaigner and human rights activist, and a former assistant professor at the University of Damascus, Syria. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) Our people suffered mass atrocities in different places and times, but we are united in our shared humanity -- and our desire for action to stop ongoing atrocities in Syria. Ms. Kor is a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp during the Holocaust, in which German dictator Adolf Hitler launched a systematic campaign to annihilate the Jewish people. Mr. Ghanem lived almost all his life in the Syrian capital Damascus, where some of the worst atrocities in the world today are ongoing.

The Ghouta suburbs of Damascus have been particularly devastated recently by the ongoing crisis in Syria. It may not compare in death toll to the vastness of the slaughter that took place in the Holocaust, but there are a number of hallmarks that bear striking resemblance.

Like Hitler, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad uses poison gas against civilians, most famously in the 2013 Sarin massacre in Ghouta and most recently, it's suspected, in a strike in the same area. Like Hitler, Assad uses starvation as a weapon against civilians, having placed over 400,000 people in Ghouta under siege. Assad also uses Blitzkrieg-style scorched earth tactics, along with his brutal partner, Russian President Vladimir Putin, to target hospitals, bakeries and schools.

Such chilling details of torture hit home for us. Ms. Kor herself was tortured as a child and experimented on by the maniacal Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, after being walled in and starved for nine months in one of the most infamous Nazi death camps.

