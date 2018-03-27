Orrin Hatch: This is nothing short of a public health emergency

Orrin Hatch is the president pro tempore of the United States Senate. He is also a member and former chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. His granddaughter, Emily Hatch, is featured in the documentary "Endo What?" The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Think of 10 women who are close to you, be they mothers, sisters, daughters or friends. Odds are that at least one of these loved ones has a disease that most people have never heard of: endometriosis. According to the Journal of Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Disorders, this life-altering illness is startlingly prevalent, with approximately 176 million people impacted worldwide.

What's worse, it has no known cause or cure.

Women who suffer from endometriosis can experience excruciating periods, acute inflammation, and myriad other painful symptoms. These symptoms result from a tissue similar to the lining of the uterus growing in other parts of the body. Each year, this disease puts the lives of millions on hold, forcing adult women to miss work and young girls to forgo sports, extracurricular activities, and even weeks of school.

The widespread prevalence of endometriosis — and the lack of any long-term treatment options — is nothing short of a public health emergency.

I have witnessed firsthand the crippling effects of endometriosis on my granddaughter Emily. Some time ago, I traveled to Massachusetts to see Emily's family when suddenly she had to lie down because of a gut-wrenching pain. So severe were Emily's symptoms that she was bedridden for the entire day. She was only 13 at the time. Her pain persisted for weeks, and it seemed there was almost nothing we could do to help her.

