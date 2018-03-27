Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book " The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness ." Follow her on Twitter . The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) It shouldn't be a controversial question: How many people live in the United States of America? But the Trump administration and their Republican water-carriers have turned it into a partisan political football by insisting on including a question about citizenship on the census forms. The result, demographers widely agree, will be a vast undercount of the American population -- to the political benefit of the GOP.

Whether someone is a documented citizen or not has no influence on whether they utilize public services -- roads, hospitals, schools, police departments, emergency responders. Undercounting immigrants will result in all of those resources being stretched thinner in more racially diverse (and especially more heavily Latino) areas. And because the census happens only once a decade, any potential undercount could impact states and cities for a long time to come.

JUST WATCHED Citizenship question: political power shift? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Citizenship question: political power shift? 05:24

That, of course, is the point, too. For all we hear about "liberal bubbles" in big, diverse cities, the truth is that Republican voters have decided they would rather be ensconced in their own ideology than challenged with inconveniences like data or reporting or scientific consensus. Their elected representatives built and fueled this mentality, because it benefits them in the short term, with a pliable, increasingly ignorant and hyperpartisan base.

This hostility to facts and fairness didn't start with Trump, although he has brought it to new levels. The GOP has been sowing the seeds of paranoia and distrust among its base for decades, sending the message that things like "science" and "education" and "journalism" and "truth" are all part of a broad liberal conspiracy to undermine traditional values. Look at how many Republicans treat scientific consensus, from evolution to climate change: With a shrug and a "that's just your opinion, man." Some Republicans have insisted, against all evidence but with legislative power behind them, that abortion both causes breast cancer and can be reversed , and that homosexuality can be cured with a little therapy.

All around the world, adults point to education as a pathway to prosperity, and they are correct -- more schooling almost always means better life prospects. The exception: Republicans in the United States, 58% of whom, according to the Pew Research Center, think colleges have a negative effect on the country. And 85% of whom say the news media has a negative effect.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Never mind that an undereducated population is bad for democracy -- it's good for the GOP, and so Republicans are happy to embrace intentional ignorance. They're so wedded to know-nothing-ism that, with this new census, we won't even know what our population is. But along the way we will scare some immigrants, give the GOP an unearned electoral advantage, and throw their base some red meat. And it will be another win for the Republican Party's efforts to further enshrine ignorance as an American value.