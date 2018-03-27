Breaking News

Health agency warns UK parents as scarlet fever cases soar

By Meera Senthilingam and Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 11:22 AM ET, Tue March 27, 2018

Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) workers in Monrovia, Liberia during the Ebola crisis in 2014. The outbreak raised questions about our ability to handle the spread of deadly diseases. Eradicating diseases entirely is a tougher task.

Scroll through to discover more about ten diseases you thought were gone.
In the 19th century, scarlet fever was a common killer in Europe. In 2016, nearly 20,000 cases were reported in the United Kingdom -- the biggest increase in 50 years.

Scarlet fever is just one disease that many have forgotten but that is by no means gone, despite our best efforts to eliminate it.
Though it's often thought of as a medieval disease, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 global cases of plague every year. The US averages seven new human cases a year, mostly in the Southwest. Pictured, a patient with gangrene and necrosis, caused by plague.
This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors.
Gout was once known as the "disease of kings" because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries.
The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.
There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013.
Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an estimated 16 million global cases of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children.
In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are fewer than 10 cases each year. But globally, about 110,000 babies are born with congenital rubella syndrome every year.
TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those deaths were in developing countries.
Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
(CNN)England's health agency is warning parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms of scarlet fever as infections continue to soar nationwide.

Between mid-September and the week ending March 18, more than 15,370 cases of the age-old killer were reported to Public Health England.
"Greater awareness and improved reporting practices may have contributed to this increase," said Nick Phin, deputy director at Public Health England.
    Identified by a bright red rash that looks and feels like sandpaper, scarlet fever is a highly contagious disease caused by the same bacteria behind strep throat, group A Streptococcus pyogenes.
    Public Health England is advising parents to be on the lookout for these symptoms, as if caught early, the illness is mild and can be treated with antibiotics. Early treatment can also reduce the chances of complications, such a pneumonia, and prevent the spread of infection.
    "We are monitoring the situation closely and remind parents to be aware of the symptoms of scarlet fever and to contact their (family physician) for assessment if they think their child might have it," Phin said in a statement.
    "It is a very contagious disease and much more common in children under 10 than teenagers or adults," said Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK. "Scarlet fever used to be a lot more common than it is now, but GPs are noticing more cases than in previous years at the moment."
    In recent years, England has seen a surge in cases, with cases tripling in 2014 from the seasonal average of 4,700 in 2013 to 15,637 in 2014, a recent study found.
    Infections continued to rise to nearly 20,000 in 2016, a 50-year high for the United Kingdom, according to the analysis.
    The health agency is also pushing family physicians, pediatricians and other health practitioners to be aware of the infection when assessing patients.
    "Guidance on management of outbreaks in schools and nurseries has just been updated, and research continues to further investigate the rise," Theresa Lamagni, a senior epidemiologist at Public Health England, told CNN in a previous report. "We encourage parents to be aware of the symptoms of scarlet fever and to contact their (general practitioner) if they think their child might have it."

    Identifying scarlet fever

    Although anyone who gets strep throat can get scarlet fever, also known as scarlatina, the disease typically strikes children under the age of 10. Frequently spread by droplets via coughing and sneezing, group A Strep can also hide on doorknobs, plates and utensils for hours.
    The red rash that gives scarlet fever its name typically starts on the neck and face and spreads to the chest, the back and other parts of the body. At first, the rash will look like a bad sunburn, but then it will begin to raise and become bumpy. If pressed, the red skin will turn white; it can also be itchy. Once the rash subsides, the skin will often peel, especially on the groin, fingertips and toes.
    A very sore, red throat that makes it difficult to swallow, along with a fever of 101 or higher, is a key sign of scarlet fever, along with swollen neck glands, headaches and body chills, nausea and vomiting.
    An early symptom can be a "strawberry" tongue -- one that looks more red and bumpy than usual -- along with a whitish coating on inside of the throat. Other telltale signs include be a flushed face (except for a white streak around the mouth) and red streaks in the creases of the skin, with the armpits, knees and elbows showing a deeper hue.
    Treatment for scarlet fever is a course of antibiotics, which must be completed to be rid of the bacteria and avoid a relapse. If the regimen is followed appropriately, the disease is usually gone within a couple of weeks. Left untreated, it can lead to serious illness or even death.
    Complications of scarlet fever can include Bright's disease, a form of kidney damage, and rheumatic fever, an autoimmune disease that affects the heart, joins, skin and brain. If rheumatic fever affects the heart, it can cause long-term damage. That's one of the reasons scarlet fever was a leading cause of heart disease for adults before penicillin was discovered.