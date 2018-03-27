Health agency warns UK parents as scarlet fever cases soar

Story highlights More than 15,300 cases of scarlet fever have been reported since September

If caught early, the disease is mild and can be treated with antibiotics

(CNN) England's health agency is warning parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms of scarlet fever as infections continue to soar nationwide.

Between mid-September and the week ending March 18, more than 15,370 cases of the age-old killer were reported to Public Health England.

"Greater awareness and improved reporting practices may have contributed to this increase," said Nick Phin, deputy director at Public Health England.

Identified by a bright red rash that looks and feels like sandpaper, scarlet fever is a highly contagious disease caused by the same bacteria behind strep throat, group A Streptococcus pyogenes.

Public Health England is advising parents to be on the lookout for these symptoms, as if caught early, the illness is mild and can be treated with antibiotics. Early treatment can also reduce the chances of complications, such a pneumonia, and prevent the spread of infection.

