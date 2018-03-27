Bread's crust not more nutritious than the rest

Story highlights Chemical reaction that changes crust has minimal cancer-fighting -- and cancer-promoting -- effect

Leftover crust is an opportunity for a conversation about food waste

(CNN) I always find it a challenge to make interesting, fun lunches for my daughters to take to school, the kind of stuff they can't wait to eat when they pop open their lunch boxes.

Early on, I discovered the notion that cookie cutters don't have to be used solely for cookies, and so I bought a whole bunch of them so my girls could have sandwiches in the shapes of hearts, animals and ballerinas. That would surely bring smiles to their faces and enough bites to nourish them until their afternoon snack.

But I wondered whether I was doing them a nutritional disservice by tossing their sandwich crusts in the garbage. It's probably what other parents have thought as they toss crusts when their kids protest eating them. After all, everyone knows that a bread's crust is its most nutritious part.

Or do we?

I checked this conventional wisdom with Wesley Delbridge, a registered dietitian nutritionist and media spokesman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, who has taught food science for over 10 years at Arizona State University. Is bread crust more nutritious than its inner crumb?

