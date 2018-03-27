Putin blames negligence for deadly Russia shopping mall fire

(CNN) A fire that tore through a shopping center killing at least 64 people, including many children, was caused by "criminal negligence and carelessness," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at the Zimnyaya Vishnya -- or Winter Cherry -- shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo Sunday afternoon, when the building was packed with shoppers and movie goers.

Investigators said the mall's fire exits were blocked and an alarm system turned off, and witnesses described panicked scenes as shoppers attempted to flee the building.

An aerial view of emergency services working at the scene of the multi-storey shopping centre after Sunday's fire, in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

Putin laid flowers at a memorial for the victims in Kemerovo Tuesday and offered his condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the "horrible tragedy."

"What is happening here -- this was not a combat situation, not an unexpected methane outburst in a mine," he said.

