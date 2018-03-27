Putin's missteps over the Russian spy murder

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is often credited with being a master tactician.

But in his country's response to the alleged nerve agent attack in the UK, he may have overplayed his hand.

In a concerted move on Monday, the United States, Canada, member states of the European Union and Ukraine expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats, backing the UK in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called the "the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history."

For years, Western officials have complained of Russian spy games, and the Kremlin's ability to sow doubt and confusion with propaganda and spin.

At first, Russia's response to the attack in the English city of Salisbury followed that predictable script.

Read More